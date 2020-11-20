1/1
Velma Shepherd
Velma Shepherd

Lacona - Velma B. Shepherd, 87, of Lacona passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home. A private family funeral service for Velma B. Shepherd will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. Burial will be at Indianola IOOF Cemetery. An open visitation will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The family will be present to greet family and friends on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Due to the Iowa corona virus guidelines, face masks are required at all services and a limited number of visitors will be allowed in the facility at the same time. You may join the family for the service by joining the livestream on Velma's obituary page at pierschbacherfuneralhome.com .

Those left to honor her memory are her children: Bob (Ann) Shepherd; Deb Shepherd, Dan (Theresa) Shepherd, and Diane (David) Middleswart; grandchildren: Kelly (Troy) Brummond, Bobby (Joni) Shepherd, Jon (Kara) Shepherd, Melissa (Brandon) Hayes, Chrissy (Austin) Shepherd, Hannah (Matt) Middleswart, Tyler (Erica) Middleswart, and Scott (Brenda) Hardenbrook; great-grandchildren: Stella, Grant, Bobby, Billy, Mia, Joe, Jordan, Jacob, Joey, Ryker, Elsie, and one on the way; sister, Esther Toney; and many nieces and nephews.

Velma is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; her parents, Paul and Vera Samson; companion, Marvin; siblings: Vera Pauline, Delbert (Buddy), and Larry Samson.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
NOV
22
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
