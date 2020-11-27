Velma Shepherd
Lacona - Velma B. Shepherd, 87, of Lacona passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home. A private family funeral service for Velma B. Shepherd was held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo. Burial took place at Indianola IOOF Cemetery. An open visitation was held Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The family was present to greet family and friends on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in honor of Velma to the Lacona Fire and Rescue or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lacona.
The service is available for viewing at the following link: https://my.gather.app/remember/velma-shepherd
Velma B. Shepherd was born on February 13, 1933 in Grinnell to Paul and Vera Caldwell Samson. She was a member of the Lacona High School Class of 1951. Velma married Robert L. Shepherd on August 4, 1953 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were blessed with four children: Bob, Deb, Dan, and Diane. They lived in Lacona from 1959 to 1965 be-fore moving to Indianola. The couple moved back to their family farm in Lacona in 1982.
Velma was very fortunate to have two wonderful men in her life. Velma and Robert were happily married for 43 years. After his passing, neighbor Marvin Miller became a close companion and member of the Shepherd family. For sixteen years, they started their day with coffee and conversation. They enjoyed spending time together and danc-ing as often as they could.
She was a member of the Lacona Alumni Association and Business Women of America. An active member of her community, she baked her famous pies for the Lacona Celebra-tion and helped fellow seniors through Meals on Wheels. She held several different jobs throughout her life, but was always a farmer at heart. She loved her farm and her cattle, spending her happiest moments in the field. At 87 years of age, Velma could be spotted mowing her lawn on a sunny day. She was known for her "green thumb" and well-manicured lawn. She was an integral part of the team at Circle B of Indianola for 35 years - a friendly face to all.
Velma loved her family and enjoyed hosting family gatherings. Every holiday was an event and weekends were often full of birthday celebrations. At the farm, everyone was welcome and well-fed with generous helpings of Velma's famous ham balls, beef and noodles, and scotcheroos. Velma was a great cook and always made sure no one left hungry or empty-handed.
Those left to honor her memory are her children: Bob (Ann) Shepherd; Deb Shepherd, Dan (Theresa) Shepherd, and Diane (David) Middleswart; grandchildren: Kelly (Troy) Brummond, Bobby (Joni) Shepherd, Jon (Kara) Shepherd, Melissa (Brandon) Hayes, Chrissy (Austin) Shepherd, Hannah (Matt) Middleswart, Tyler (Erica) Middleswart, and Scott (Brenda) Hardenbrook; great-grandchildren: Stella, Grant, Bobby, Billy, Mia, Joe, Jordan, Jacob, Joey, Ryker, Elsie, and one on the way; sister, Esther Toney; and many nieces and nephews.
Velma is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; her parents, Paul and Vera Samson; companion, Marvin; siblings: Vera Pauline, Delbert (Buddy), and Larry Samson.