Rush Family Care Service
1629 10th St
Onawa, IA 51040
712-423-3293
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rush Family Care Service
1629 10th St
Onawa, IA 51040
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Crawford Heights Memory Gardens Cemetery
Denison, IA
Velva Rae McCuen

Velva Rae McCuen Obituary
Velva Rae McCuen

Des Moines - Velva Rae McCuen, 69, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Mapleton, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Graveside Services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens Cemetery, Denison Iowa, with Darren C. E. Goslar officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa (WE WILL LIMIT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN THE FUNERAL HOME TO NO MORE THAN 10 AT ONE TIME.- Due to Covid- 19 regulations). Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.

www.rushfamilycareservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 18 to May 19, 2020
