Vera L. Robins
Urbandale -
Vera La Verne Robins, 99, passed away Monday, October 7 at Mercy West Hospital in West Des Moines.
Vera was born June 19, 1920 to Sam and Caroline Bridget (Tunney) Duffield in rural Ringgold County. She loved growing up on the farm and graduated from Beaconsfield High School in 1938 and worked as a nanny until 1940 when she enrolled in Thompson's School of Beauty in Des Moines.
In May of 1942 she met Leland Robins and they were married that year on August 8. After Lee got out of the US Army they made their home in Des Moines and had one daughter, Patricia.
Vera was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed all aspects of being a homemaker. She greatly enjoyed all of the activities and friends of Pat and grandson, Scott.
She was a 65 year member of Epworth United Methodist Church where she met many treasured friends. She especially enjoyed helping with projects such as the bazaar, bake sales, quilting and making peanut butter sandwiches for the weekly community dinners.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pat Edwards of Urbandale and grandson, Scott Edwards of Urbandale, as well as a nephew, Steve Robins (Pam), cousins and dear friends.
Preceding Vera in death are her parents, brother, Verl, husband, Leland, infant son, Eddie, and son-in-law Timothy Edwards.
A celebration of Vera's life will be held at 1 pm on Saturday October 12, 2019, at Epworth United Methodist Church, 412 Euclid, Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be at Westover Funeral Home, 6337 Hickman Rd, Des Moines on Friday October 11, 2019, from 5 to 7pm.
Memorial donations may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019