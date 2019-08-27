|
Vera M. Weaver
Des Moines - Services for Vera May Weaver will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Capitol Hill Christian Church, 3322 E 25th Street, Des Moines at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, and also one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
She is survived by her children: Skip (Jean) Weaver of Norwalk, Patricia Voll of Des Moines, and Royal (Gull) Weaver of St. Marys, GA; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; brothers, Donald Strong of Shreveport, LA and Marvin Dean Strong of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Kathryn Carl of Greenfield, Nadine (Chuck) Avey of Stuart, Marge Wolfe of Marshalltown, and Joyce Crabb of Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin; parents, Floyd and Bessie Strong; brother, Charles; and son-in-law, Jimmy Voll.
A special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Every Step Home Hospice and Kavanagh House.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019