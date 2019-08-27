Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
at the church
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Capitol Hill Christian Church
3322 E 25th Street
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera M. Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera M. Weaver Obituary
Vera M. Weaver

Des Moines - Services for Vera May Weaver will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Capitol Hill Christian Church, 3322 E 25th Street, Des Moines at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, and also one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

She is survived by her children: Skip (Jean) Weaver of Norwalk, Patricia Voll of Des Moines, and Royal (Gull) Weaver of St. Marys, GA; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; brothers, Donald Strong of Shreveport, LA and Marvin Dean Strong of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Kathryn Carl of Greenfield, Nadine (Chuck) Avey of Stuart, Marge Wolfe of Marshalltown, and Joyce Crabb of Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin; parents, Floyd and Bessie Strong; brother, Charles; and son-in-law, Jimmy Voll.

A special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Every Step Home Hospice and Kavanagh House.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now