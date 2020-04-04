|
Vera Maxine Hale Huitt Baker
Des Moines - Vera Maxine Hale Huitt Baker, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 while under hospice care at Sunnyview Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa.
Vera was born one of seven children on April 19, 1925 on her Grandfather Hale's farm near Mt. Ayr, Iowa to Matthew Hudson Hale and Zella Nevada Fish Hale. She later moved to a farm near Eagleville, Missouri. All of her school years were spent in Missouri schools, and she graduated from Eagleville High School in May of 1942. On June 10, 1942, she married Robert Huitt. To this union, three children were born - Judy, Richard, and Diana. After Robert's death, she married Claude Baker in 2003. Through this marriage, she gained three step-sons - Charles, Jeffrey, and Dwight.
Vera is survived by her children, Judy (Edd) Scheer of Grinnell, IA, Richard (Phyllis) Huitt of Des Moines, IA, and Diana Strait of Seattle, WA; step-sons, Charles "Chuck" Baker of Phoenix, AZ, Jeffrey (Andrea) Baker of Mart, TX, and Dwight (Julie) Baker of Ankeny, IA; ten grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; nine step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Donella Hogan of Lamoni, IA; sister-in-law, Vera Jean Baker; and countless nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Huitt; second husband, Claude Baker; grandson, Danny Rivas Strait; siblings, Everett Hale, LeeRoy Hale, Ruby Prindle, Grace Boggess, and Fern Moody.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines, followed by a private family burial at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Simpson United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020