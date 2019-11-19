|
|
Vera Perryman
West Des Moines - A Visitation for Vera Perryman, age 91 of West Des Moines and formerly of Pleasantville, will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Mason Funeral Home, in Pleasantville. A private family burial will be in the Leon, Iowa Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Survivors include her sister, Darlene Jackson of Osceola; her sons: Dr. Dennis Perryman (Kathie) of Melcher and David Perryman (Sandy) of Carlisle; grandchildren: Rebecca and Eric and Nicole, Sean and Carly; great-grandchild, Vera; and many other family members and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019