Mason Funeral Home
902 N State St
Pleasantville, IA 50225
641-842-3217
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mason Funeral Home
902 N State St
Pleasantville, IA 50225
Vera Perryman

Vera Perryman Obituary
Vera Perryman

West Des Moines - A Visitation for Vera Perryman, age 91 of West Des Moines and formerly of Pleasantville, will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Mason Funeral Home, in Pleasantville. A private family burial will be in the Leon, Iowa Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Survivors include her sister, Darlene Jackson of Osceola; her sons: Dr. Dennis Perryman (Kathie) of Melcher and David Perryman (Sandy) of Carlisle; grandchildren: Rebecca and Eric and Nicole, Sean and Carly; great-grandchild, Vera; and many other family members and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
