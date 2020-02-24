|
Vera R. Cory
Ankeny - Vera R. Cory, 89, of Ankeny, IA went to be with Jesus on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at The Bridges at Ankeny with her family by her side.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Elkhart Christian Church (252 NW Washington Ave., Elkhart, IA 50073). Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Elkhart Christian Church with Pastor Kevin M. Jones officiating. Burial will follow services at Elkhart Cemetery and a lunch will be served at the church following the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Elkhart Christian Church.
Left to remember and cherish Vera's memory are her children: Diane (Roger) McHone of Bondurant, Gary (Janice) Cory of Polk City, Ned (Theresa) Cory of Des Moines, and Julie (CJ) Kulish of Altoona; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and her sister, Veda Dyer of Madrid.
To read Vera's full life story or to send a condolence, please visit www.optfuneral.com or facebook.com/optfuneral. Ouellette - Pierschbacher - Thomas Funeral and Cremation Care of Ankeny is caring for Vera and her family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020