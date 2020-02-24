Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elkhart Christian Church
252 NW Washington Ave
Elkhart, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Elkhart Christian Church
252 NW Washington Ave.
Elkhart, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Cory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera R. Cory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vera R. Cory Obituary
Vera R. Cory

Ankeny - Vera R. Cory, 89, of Ankeny, IA went to be with Jesus on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at The Bridges at Ankeny with her family by her side.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Elkhart Christian Church (252 NW Washington Ave., Elkhart, IA 50073). Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Elkhart Christian Church with Pastor Kevin M. Jones officiating. Burial will follow services at Elkhart Cemetery and a lunch will be served at the church following the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Elkhart Christian Church.

Left to remember and cherish Vera's memory are her children: Diane (Roger) McHone of Bondurant, Gary (Janice) Cory of Polk City, Ned (Theresa) Cory of Des Moines, and Julie (CJ) Kulish of Altoona; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and her sister, Veda Dyer of Madrid.

To read Vera's full life story or to send a condolence, please visit www.optfuneral.com or facebook.com/optfuneral. Ouellette - Pierschbacher - Thomas Funeral and Cremation Care of Ankeny is caring for Vera and her family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -