VERDA FOLAND
Indianola - Funeral services for Verda Ione Foland, 82, who passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at home, will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Indianola First Assembly of God Church. Visitation will be held from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday prior to services at the church. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Verda was born in Grand River, IA and attended High School in Osceola where she played basketball. She was the eighth child of twelve siblings. She met the love of her life, Don, in Indianola while working at Crouse Cafe. They married in 1955 at her sister Barbs house and shortly after they had Pam and Dan.
She was a sports enthusiast and followed closely the Hawkeyes Basketball and Football teams. She loved watching the NCAA tournament every year. She rarely missed any of her grandkid's activities or sporting events. Some of her favorite things to do were play cards with her family, have noon lunches at Crouse Cafe and Funaro's with her girlfriends, and getting her hair done every Friday. She really enjoyed the Stubbs family reunion that was held every year. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.
Verda is survived by her son Dan (Kris) Foland; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Billy (Doris) Stubbs and Terry (Sherry) Stubbs. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Foland; daughter, Pamela Miller-Beach; parents, Gerald and Cora Stubbs; five sisters and four brothers.
Memorials may be given in her name to Indianola First Assembly of God Church. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
