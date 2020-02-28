Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Bennington, NE
Verda Heger (Andersen) Swanson

Verda Heger (Andersen) Swanson Obituary
Verda (Andersen) Heger Swanson

Urbandale - Verda Joyce Swanson, 90, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Iles Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Services in Des Moines will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 am at Grace Lutheran Church. A service will also be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington, NE, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 am. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Washington, NE

Contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church. Online life story and condolences are available at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
