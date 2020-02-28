|
|
Verda (Andersen) Heger Swanson
Urbandale - Verda Joyce Swanson, 90, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Iles Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Services in Des Moines will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 am at Grace Lutheran Church. A service will also be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington, NE, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 am. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery in Washington, NE
Contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church. Online life story and condolences are available at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020