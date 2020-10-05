Verl Duncan



Hubbard - Verl Fredrick Duncan, 73, of Hubbard, Ia passed away September 30, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center from complications of Covid-19. He was born on April 19, 1947 to Jim and Martha Duncan of Hubbard and raised on the family farm northeast of Hubbard. He graduated in 1965 from Hubbard High School and served two years in the US army including one year in Vietnam. On February 24, 1968, he married Barbara Halsey and resided in Hubbard the rest of his life. Verl worked as the service manager at the Chevy dealership in Eldora for many years, Cutty's Campground in Grimes and the City of Grimes street department.



Missing him greatly are his wife, Barbara, his son Trevor and his wife, Danell, foster daughter, Patty Fosseen, daughter, Sonya Gator, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, his brothers David (Cheryl) and Craig (Denise), Sandy (Christiana) Pierson, his sister, Ilene (Arnie) Dahm, and his sisters-in-law, Linda Henningsen and Janet (Les) Kolb.



...









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store