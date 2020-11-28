1/1
Verl N. Sims
1927 - 2020
Verl N. Sims

West Des Moines - Verl N. Sims, 93, passed away November 21, 2020. He was born July 22, 1927 to Charles and Cora (Martin) Sims and resided in Des Moines for most of his life.

Verl was a Des Moines firefighter for 45 years before retiring in 1992. He also owned Sims TV Repair for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Andra; and daughter, Sharon (Lyndell) Wolff; and step-son, Scott (Libby) Geistkemper.

Private graveside services will take place Friday, December 4, 2020 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or Valley United Methodist Church.

An extended obituary may be found at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
