Vern NelsonMcCallsburg - Vern Nelson, 92, of McCallsburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center surrounded by his family. A visitation celebrating Vern's life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in McCallsburg. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church with Pastor Kathy Sandmann officiating. Burial will follow in the Warren Township Cemetery in McCallsburg.Vern was born on March 6, 1928 to Hans and Alma (Zschille) Nelson. He was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in McCallsburg in 1942. Vern graduated from McCallsburg High School in 1945. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1946-1947. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Thompson on December 5, 1953 at Bethany Lutheran Church in McCallsburg. To this union four children were born, Kim, Gayle, Dannie, and Pamela. Vern and Marilyn formed Nelson Home Improvement of which he retired from in 2007 but continued doing many small jobs after his retirement with the help of his grandson.Vern was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Mens Bible Study and served as Trustee for the church. He also served his community as a 1st responder, volunteer fireman, Lions Club member, and has 75 years of continuous service of the American Legion, Samuel Reid Post #334 of McCallsburg. In 2001 Vern and Marilyn were presented the Un-sung Hero Award by the Ames Noon Rotary and Tribune. He was awarded the McCallsburg Citizenship Award by the McCallsburg Lions Club in 2001.Those left to cherish his memory are his children Kim (Kathy) Nelson, Gayle (Larry) Springer, Pam (Mark) Hendrick, and daughter-in-law Lisa Nelson, all of McCallsburg. He will be greatly missed by his 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Bob Nelson, nieces, nephews and Marilyn's family which have been a blessing to him.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn, son Dan, granddaughter Katie, sister Mary (Kenny) Engelking, sister-in-law Bobolene Nelson and niece Diane.Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.