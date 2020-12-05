Verna Alma Bernhard
Des Moines - Verna Bernhard, 92, passed away December 1, 2020 at Wesley Acres. Verna was born December 9, 1927 in Des Moines, IA to Ruth (Carl) and Bernard Wilson, the youngest child and sister of two older twin brothers. Growing up in the depression, Verna learned from her single mother how to cook, garden and be resourceful. With two older brothers constantly at her side or over her shoulder, she learned how to take a joke or a prank, and perhaps more importantly, she learned how to joke and become a prankster herself.
A few years later H.B. "Pete" Mossman married her mother and rounded out her family.
Verna graduated from Lincoln High School and worked for the Mutual Service Bureau for a short time before marrying her husband of 60 years, Robert "Bob" Bernhard and starting a family of her own.
In her community, Verna was an active member of First Methodist Church, the Pair O' Troopers Sunday School Class, the Southgate Eastern Star, and later in life an active member of her Wesley Acres community.
Verna was a dedicated mother, homemaker, and fantastic cook, who would go on to be a loving grandmother, great-grandmother, and family matriarch. She was loved by family, extended family, neighbors, and her community. Verna will be missed.
She is survived by her son, Jack (Karen) Bernhard; son-in-law, Bob McKenzie; and her grandchildren, Kent Bernhard, Loni (Ben) Hanlon, Lauren (Steve) Centrella; and three great-grandchildren, Cohen and Everett Hanlon and Oliver Centrella. Verna was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda McKenzie; mother, Ruth and stepfather, H.B. "Pete" Mossman; her father, Bernard; brothers, Burt and Bernard; her and husband, Robert "Bob".
Verna will be laid to rest with her husband, Robert at Des Moines Masonic Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, the Mid-America Boy Scouts Council or to The Wesley Life Good Samaritan Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.HamiltonFuneralHome.com
.