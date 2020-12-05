1/1
Verna Alma Bernhard
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verna Alma Bernhard

Des Moines - Verna Bernhard, 92, passed away December 1, 2020 at Wesley Acres. Verna was born December 9, 1927 in Des Moines, IA to Ruth (Carl) and Bernard Wilson, the youngest child and sister of two older twin brothers. Growing up in the depression, Verna learned from her single mother how to cook, garden and be resourceful. With two older brothers constantly at her side or over her shoulder, she learned how to take a joke or a prank, and perhaps more importantly, she learned how to joke and become a prankster herself.

A few years later H.B. "Pete" Mossman married her mother and rounded out her family.

Verna graduated from Lincoln High School and worked for the Mutual Service Bureau for a short time before marrying her husband of 60 years, Robert "Bob" Bernhard and starting a family of her own.

In her community, Verna was an active member of First Methodist Church, the Pair O' Troopers Sunday School Class, the Southgate Eastern Star, and later in life an active member of her Wesley Acres community.

Verna was a dedicated mother, homemaker, and fantastic cook, who would go on to be a loving grandmother, great-grandmother, and family matriarch. She was loved by family, extended family, neighbors, and her community. Verna will be missed.

She is survived by her son, Jack (Karen) Bernhard; son-in-law, Bob McKenzie; and her grandchildren, Kent Bernhard, Loni (Ben) Hanlon, Lauren (Steve) Centrella; and three great-grandchildren, Cohen and Everett Hanlon and Oliver Centrella. Verna was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda McKenzie; mother, Ruth and stepfather, H.B. "Pete" Mossman; her father, Bernard; brothers, Burt and Bernard; her and husband, Robert "Bob".

Verna will be laid to rest with her husband, Robert at Des Moines Masonic Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, the Mid-America Boy Scouts Council or to The Wesley Life Good Samaritan Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.HamiltonFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved