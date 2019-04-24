|
|
Verne Tanner
Ames - Verne Hubert Tanner, Jr., age 86, of Ames, passed away on April 17, 2019 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Born on September 27, 1932, in Marengo, IA, Verne was the son of Verne and Velma (Henderson) Tanner. Verne was united in marriage to Donna Jensen on July 20, 1957 in Story City, IA.
Verne is survived by his two daughters: Christie (John) Steege of Lenexa, KS and Beckie Elder (Carroll DeVries) of West Des Moines; three grandchildren: Nikki (Chris) Walker, Allison Elder, and Andrew (Tess) Elder; five great-grandchildren: Colton, Kabe, and Grace Walker, and Noah and Levi Elder; and a sister, Shirley Tanner of Marion, IA.
Friends may attend a visitation from 5-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Collegiate Presbyterian Church in Ames where Verne was a valued member. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Collegiate Presbyterian Church with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Story City prior to the memorial service with military honors by the Ames American Legion.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home in Ames and online condolences may be left for Verne's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Verne's name may be directed to Collegiate Presbyterian Church or the Israel Family Hospice House.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 24, 2019