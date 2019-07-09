|
|
Vernon Eden
Iowa City - Vernon Eden, age 87, of Iowa City, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City with burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 9, 2019