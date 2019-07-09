Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Burial
Following Services
Memory Gardens Cemetery
1931 - 2019
Vernon Eden Obituary
Vernon Eden

Iowa City - Vernon Eden, age 87, of Iowa City, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City with burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 9, 2019
