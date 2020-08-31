Vernon Pastour



Mitchellville - Vernon Ray Pastour, died on August 17, 2020 at the age of 76 in Mitchellville, Iowa. He was born on September 25, 1943 to Allie (Pals) and Henry Pastour in Belmond, Iowa.



Life on the farm is what made Vernon tick. He enjoyed being outside and working. Vernon passed on his love of animals to his children and grandchildren. He worked for many years at Robert's Dairy. Vernon proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves.



He had a great sense of humor and loved to tease everyone. Vernon liked to play games, cards, and marbles with his family and friends. Jane and Vernon would spend winters in Branson, MO.



Vernon is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane; children, Tracy Hoffman and Chad (Tiffany) Pastour; grandchildren, Ashley (Scott), Madyson, Jenna, Zane, and Wyatt; great grandchildren, Brayden, Sam and Paislee; sister, Norlene (Larry) Main; and his beloved dog, Smokey.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Wayne and Dennis.



Per Vernon's wishes, no formal services will be held at this time.



Memorial Contributions can be directed to the family.









