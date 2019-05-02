Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Brighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica "Ronnie" Brighton


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Veronica "Ronnie" Brighton Obituary
Veronica "Ronnie" Brighton

Iowa City - Veronica "Ronnie" Brighton, 71, of Iowa City, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospice.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5th, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 6th, at 11:00 am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City. Burial will be at a later date in Williams, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation or the Trappist Casket Children's Fund, c/o New Melleray Abbey.

www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now