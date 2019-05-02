|
Veronica "Ronnie" Brighton
Iowa City - Veronica "Ronnie" Brighton, 71, of Iowa City, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospice.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5th, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 4:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 6th, at 11:00 am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City. Burial will be at a later date in Williams, Iowa.
Memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation or the Trappist Casket Children's Fund, c/o New Melleray Abbey.
www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 2, 2019