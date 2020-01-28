|
Veronica Kay Kakert
Des Moines - Veronica Kay Kakert, 73, was called to her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 27, 2020, due to complications from a tragic fall while at one of her bible studies with dear friends. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Interment will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Veronica was born to parents, Howard Wade and Mary Theresa (Giannasi) Warren on January 31, 1946 in Des Moines. She graduated from East High School in 1964. Two weeks later, on June 27, 1964, she was united in marriage to Gene Kakert and they made their home in Des Moines.
Ronnie worked steadily throughout the years at IBM, Norwest Bank, and also as a floral designer for many years and a retail consultant. In recent years, Ronnie enjoyed volunteering at Joshua Christian Academy, where she found great joy helping young children achieve their goals. She was a member of New Hope Assembly of God Church in Urbandale. She was very creative, and loved decorating for all seasons. She was extremely talented at making floral arrangements, doll clothes, and table settings for entertainment in her home with her many awesome friends (written by her sister and her awesome friends).
Ronnie leaves behind her loving memories to be cherished by her husband of 55 years, Gene; her sister, Myra Lynn (Craig) Hansen; brother, JC (Judy) Warren; nephew, Joshua Cochran as well as other nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Joan (Jerome) Sheridan and brother-in-law, Jerry Kakert and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sons, Craig and Doug; her sister, Judy and her brother, Michael.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Joshua Christian Academy. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020