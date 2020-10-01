Veronica Simmons

1/1
Penn Hills - Age 93, of Penn Hills, on September 30, 2020. Wife of the late James V. Simmons, beloved mother of James P. (Kathy), Gary F. (Susie), Donald J (Becky) and the late Kathleen; grandmother of Zachary (Tricia), Jacob (Kayti), Brent (Amanda), Kelsey, Michael (Staci), Jeffrey (Julia), Hayley (Michael), Brittany (Darit), and the late Lucas; great grandmother of Lucas, Elena, Evelyn, Maverick, Abby, Matthew, Theo, Mayzie, Tillie, Georgia, Liza, Maverick and Vega; sister of the late Emily Buchar, Stanley Kokal, Mary Bahor, Vencil Kokal and Paul Kokal. She is also survived by numerous nieces, and nephews. Vernie (as her family called her) lived a long healthy life until her Alzheimer's diagnosis three years ago. We are grateful to her caregivers, Nancy Peters and Judy Stack, who made her final years tender and easy, supporting our family and providing great care giving her a wonderful quality of life. We are also grateful for the extraordinary care provided by Family Hospice for the past six months. She will be missed by her family and friends, but never forgotten. Her imprint will live on for generations to come. Friends received 2-4 & 7-9pm at Soxman Funeral Homes, Ltd./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, on Friday October 2, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., Noon, at St. John the Baptist Church of Holy Family Parish. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery immediately following Mass. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Family Hospice & Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St. Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or to the charity of your choice.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
