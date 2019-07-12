Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Resources
Veryl D. Wickett

Veryl D. Wickett Obituary
Veryl D. Wickett

Indianola - Services for Veryl David Wickett, 81, who passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, will be held 1:30 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Indianola First Baptist Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Wickett; son, Steven (Holly) Wickett; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Keith Wickett. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jacqueline Brookhart; parents, Ralph and Darlene Wickett; brothers, Merwyn, Bill and Stanley Wickett.

Visitation will be held 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 14 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Memorials may be given in Veryl's name to the family. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 12, 2019
