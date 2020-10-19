VERYL FRITZ
Indianola - Veryl LeRoy Fritz, 92, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, IA. A private family burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Menlo, IA. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no visitation or funeral at this time. A Celebration of Life for Veryl will be deferred until later, when large gatherings are safe.
Veryl and his twin brother, Vernon, were born February 13, 1928 in Menlo, IA to Charles and Marion (Davis) Fritz. Charles and Marion farmed in Menlo, Rippey and Grand Junction. Veryl graduated from Rippey High School in 1945, where he played baseball and basketball. After farming with his father and brother for a year, Veryl enrolled at Iowa State College of Agriculture and Mechanical Arts (now Iowa State University) in Ames. He studied journalism, worked on the school paper and was in the ROTC. Veryl graduated in 1951 with a B.S. in Agricultural Journalism / Animal Husbandry, then enlisted in the army with a rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He was sent overseas, serving in Japan and then Korea. Veryl was discharged from active duty in 1954. He continued on reserve status, graduating from the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College in 1965. Veryl retired from the Army Reserve with the rank of Major.
After the war Veryl enrolled at the University of Illinois where he completed his M.S. in Animal Science / Advertising in 1956. He worked in advertising, specializing in agricultural accounts. It was while he was working in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that he met June. They were married July 2, 1960 in Osceola, WI. They had four children, Alan, Carol, Charles and Andrea. Veryl worked for several advertising agencies over the years, moving the family around the Midwest before settling in Indianola in 1976 on an acreage east of town.
In 1983 Veryl began a second career as an Associate Professor at ISU, teaching agricultural journalism and advertising. Veryl enjoyed working with students and sharing his years of experience with his many advisees; he taught there for 14 years. Veryl and June raised registered Suffolk sheep on their farm for 30 years. Veryl fulfilled a dream by showing his sheep at the Iowa State Fair before retiring from farming.
Veryl and June were both lifelong members of the United Methodist Church. Veryl had been a member of the First United Methodist Church in Indianola for 44 years at the time of his death. Veryl was a member of the United Methodist Men's club and enjoyed attending Thursday morning breakfasts with his friends. He was a member of the American Legion for 63 years. Veryl and June were members of the Des Moines Opera Guild and enjoyed attending events together. Additionally, Veryl was a Master Mason and a member of Eastern Star. In 2017 Veryl and June retired to the Village, where they had an apartment and Veryl was an active member of the Village Residents Association.
Veryl was an active, engaged father who loved his family dearly. He genuinely enjoyed people. Veryl spent many hours working in the yard and garden, watching sports and visiting with friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, June Fritz; parents, Charles and Marion Fritz; sisters, Darece Hummel (Don), and Charlene Fritz.
Veryl is survived by his twin brother Vernon (Alice) Fritz; children, Alan Fritz of Indianola, Carol (Doug) Struss of Cedar Rapids, Charles (Shelley) Fritz of Clive, and Andrea (John) Weaver of Mason, MI; grandsons, Eric, Nick and Ben Struss; granddaughters, Carmen, Madeline and Anna Fritz and Erica Weaver; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the Good Shepherd Endowment Fund at the Village or the Indianola First United Methodist Church. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
