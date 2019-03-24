|
|
Vick Lee (Carr) Zelenovich
Of Pleasant Hill, Iowa - Vicki went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019, after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. She died peacefully at the Taylor House surrounded by her husband, Mike, and three children, Brad, Stacey and Jeff. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 25, with funeral services on Tuesday, March 26, at 2:00 p.m., both at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 400 NE 56th St, Pleasant Hill, IA.
Born February 8, 1952, in Des Moines to Donald and Dorothea Carr, Vicki and her brother, Kevin, were raised by Dort and her husband Wally Brotherson following their marriage in 1970. Dort and Wally instilled in Vicki the importance of hard work, selflessness and love of family.
Proud of her East Side roots, she graduated from East High in 1970, and continued to support the school and community for over 50 years. In 1975, Vicki began a new chapter of her life when she married Mike Zelenovich and moved to Chicago, fully embracing the challenging role of a football coach's wife. While living in a new city, she discovered a life-long passion for cooking and feeding those she loved.
In 1983, Vicki and Mike returned to Iowa and her beloved East Side with two kids in tow, Brad and Stacey. In 1984, they added Jeff to complete the family. She spent the next years of her life in her greatest role, raising her three kids. Over the last 27 years, she worked for Roosevelt High School and The Weitz Company, where she fostered great friendships until retiring in 2017.
Vicki loved her family and friends fiercely and took her commitment as wife, mother, grandmother and friend seriously. From preparing weekly Sunday dinners for family and cheering on grandkids from the stands to helping with projects and hosting multiple groups of dear friends, she made everyone feel loved. And, without question, her wit and candor made everything more fun!
What Vicki meant to others was never more evident than in these past three weeks. The hundreds who've reached out with love, support and prayers are a testament to who she was and how much she'll be missed. Her time here was too short, but rich in all that mattered. To know her was to love her!
Vicki is survived by husband, Mike who she loved dearly and fed well for 43 ½ years and children Brad (Emily) Zelenovich, Stacey (Matt) Thompson and Jeff (Nikki) Zelenovich, plus grandchildren Anna, Joe, Sam and Mae Zelenovich of Altoona; Alex, Elena and Blake Thompson of Clive; and Ike Zelenovich of Des Moines. Also surviving, her brother Kevin (Diane) Carr, nieces Lindsay (Chad) Hay and Jenny Carr and step-siblings Diane Dawson, Dave Brotherson and Danelle Taylor.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to the East High Alumni Foundation for a scholarship in Vicki's honor.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019