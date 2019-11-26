Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Vicki D. Gaskill


1949 - 2019
Vicki D. Gaskill Obituary
Vicki D. Gaskill

Grimes - Vicki Diane Gaskill, 70, died on November 25, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.

Vicki was born on March 14, 1949, in Des Moines to John and Mildred (Adair) Walraven. She was a graduate of Valley High School and loved supporting the Valley Tigers. Her hobbies included shopping at thrift stores, antiquing, and watching Nascar racing. She leaves behind her pet dachshunds and cats.

She is survived by her son Scott (Tiffiny) of Urbandale, daughter Laine of Johnston; brother Mark (Betty) Walraven of Arkansas; grandchildren, Macy, Maddy, and Nathan; and niece Christina.

A celebration of Vicki's life will be 3-5 pm, Friday, November 29, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to leave condolences for Vicki's family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
