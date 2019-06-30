|
Vicki Jean Beard
Des Moines - Vicki Jean Beard, 69, traded her nursing degree for angel wings on June 27, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center after a 3 month battle with acute myelogenous leukemia. She was born December 22, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Vicki graduated from DM Tech High School in 1968. She was proud to be a Registered Nurse for more than 40 years, providing compassionate care to her patients at DM General Hospital for many years, then at hospice and Alzheimer's facilities.
A kind and caring woman, Vicki loved her family dearly, cherished her friends, enjoyed laughing and singing, playing the slot machines, and drinking a good Bloody Mary.
She is survived by her sister, Jamie Beard; 4 brothers, Alvin Hall, James Beard, Rich Wood, Terry Wood; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Karen Kelleher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Geraldine and Richard Wood, and sister, Rita Wood.
Funeral services will be held at Hamilton Funeral Home, 605 Lyon, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Private burial will be at Webb Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 30 to July 1, 2019