Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Beard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Jean Beard


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki Jean Beard Obituary
Vicki Jean Beard

Des Moines - Vicki Jean Beard, 69, traded her nursing degree for angel wings on June 27, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center after a 3 month battle with acute myelogenous leukemia. She was born December 22, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Vicki graduated from DM Tech High School in 1968. She was proud to be a Registered Nurse for more than 40 years, providing compassionate care to her patients at DM General Hospital for many years, then at hospice and Alzheimer's facilities.

A kind and caring woman, Vicki loved her family dearly, cherished her friends, enjoyed laughing and singing, playing the slot machines, and drinking a good Bloody Mary.

She is survived by her sister, Jamie Beard; 4 brothers, Alvin Hall, James Beard, Rich Wood, Terry Wood; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Karen Kelleher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Geraldine and Richard Wood, and sister, Rita Wood.

Funeral services will be held at Hamilton Funeral Home, 605 Lyon, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Private burial will be at Webb Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now