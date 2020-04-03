|
|
Vicki L. Wood
April 24, 1939 - March 8, 2020
Vicki L. Wood, 80, passed away on Sunday, March, 8 at the Billings Clinic from complications of a massive stroke with her family by her side.
Vicki was born on April 24, 1939 to parents Clyde and Virginia (Mundell) Spence in Indianola, Iowa. She attended country schools in Indianola and Spring Hill, Iowa.
She married Robert Wood on August 27, 1954. They honeymooned in Dayton, Wyoming.
She later graduated from Golden West Junior College in Huntington Beach, California.
Vicki and Bob recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. She was Bob's lifelong friend and greatest supporter.
Vicki moved to Fort Smith Arkansas in 1954 to be with her husband Bob who was in the Army and stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. They moved back to Iowa in 1956 and Vicki went to work in a Pie Shop. When she came home from work her son Jack would always tell her, "You smell good Mom." Pies frequently made their way home with Vicki.
In 1963, the family packed up and moved to California where Bob had a job in the printing trade. Vicki worked in the bindery and really enjoyed her work. She also worked at a tax company and ran a folding machine and a mailing machine.
Dearest to Vicki's heart was her family. She always said that she and Bob grew up with their kids, riding motorcycles, driving dune buggies, and camping trips to Mexico.
The family went on summer vacations to Iowa and Dayton. Vicki and Bob enjoyed square dancing and went to many square-dancing conventions in different states.
In 1975, Vicki and her family moved to Dayton, Wyoming where they built a home and some apartment complexes on an acre of land that they purchased in the 60's. She loved the town of Dayton and the Big Horn Mountains and had many friends there (and lots of friends in other places for that matter).
Vicki became very active in the Fire Department and later helped get the Volunteer First Responder started in Dayton. She had a job delivering the Sheridan Press county wide and worked at the Chandler Dental Lab. She also transported vehicles across many states for Leo Schmaus, a local auto dealer.
Vicki had her own paint contracting company and delighted in painting new homes. When anyone asked what she had done for work, she would always reply, "I never really worked, everything I did was fun."
Vicki was later stricken with rheumatoid arthritis and retired to take on the job she loved the most - caring for her grandchildren. Her first grandson, Christopher named her Mamo and she has been fondly known by all as Mamo ever since. She raised her great granddaughter Ridley (15) since the age of two as one of her own.
Vicki had a green thumb and grew beautiful flowers and plants. She had a deep appreciation for art, was an avid reader and had a passion for music. When left on her own, she was known to have the volume blasting on the stereo with diverse music genres ranging from Willie Nelson to Fats Domino. She loved to watch old westerns and Mash. She remained in constant contact with family, extended family, and friends near and far through Facebook. In spite of her debilitating arthritis, she remained her feisty self, stubborn, independent and never complained. Vicki was an inspiration to everyone who knew her.
Vicki is survived by her husband Bob, siblings; Verle (Marge) Spence, Whitey (Louise) Spence, three children; Jack (Misty) Wood of Dayton, David (Cheryl) Wood of Dayton, Shannon (Steve) Kuzara of Sheridan, daughter-in-law Angie Wood of Chino Hills, California, son-in-law Jeff Wilson of Dayton, eight grandchildren; Nolan Rader, Christopher (Kalista) Wilson, Bridget (Zane) Whiteman, Steven (Megan) Wilson, Holly Wood, Dylan (Alexis) Wood, Spencer (Annalyn) Kuzara, McKenzie Kuzara, 11 great grandchildren; Maxine, Ridley, Stefanie, Aiden, Jon, Allie, Cavan, Addison, Aaron, Payton, and Finley, and extended family near and far. Vicki has been reunited with her parents, her grandson Jon Kuzara, and sister Elaine Barbee, and Bear Dog.
Cremation has taken place at her request. A Celebration of Love will be held on June 13, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Dayton Community Hall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Vicki's name to the Dayton Benefit Club, PO Box 591, Dayton, WY 82836.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 8, 2020