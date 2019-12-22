Services
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Westover Chapel
1955 - 2019
Urbandale - Vicki Ostwinkle, 64, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday, December 27th at Iles Westover Chapel.

Vicki was born to Ralph and Patricia Hatcher on October 16, 1955. She grew up in Clive and graduated from Valley High School and Iowa State University. Vicki was a life long Cyclone fan. For 28 years Vicki was a pillar in the DC-G school community, teaching kindergarten and touching the lives of hundreds of children. She was the kindest, most nurturing person with a heart full of gratitude and grace. Vicki was incredibly generous and would have done anything for anybody. There is nothing she loved more than spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include daughter Kellie (Nick) Rogers of Chanhassen, MN; son, Michael (Charity) Ostwinkle of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Cole and Brenna Rogers; siblings: Steve (Kim) Hatcher of West Des Moines, Jeff (Lori) Hatcher of Des Moines, Cynde Suydam of Harrisburg, PA; and many cherished friends. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, William Rogers.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be designated at her school. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
