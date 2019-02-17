Services
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
Booneville Cemetery
Vicki Russell Obituary
Vicki Russell

Osceola - Vicki died suddenly Wednesday at the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, at 71.

Vickie grew up in Boonville, Iowa,

Funeral services at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 11 am. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the services.

Graveside will be 2:30 PM on Tuesday at the Booneville Cemetery. Family will meet at the Booneville United Methodist Church, following the graveside.

Vicki leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Ray Russell, sisters, Shirley (Carl) Lyons of Van Meter, Eileen (Dwight) Brown of Van Meter, Debra (Morris) Jones of Waukee, Jean Johnson of West Des Moines.

Memorials may be directed to her family for a fitting tribute to be decided.

Online condolences kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019
