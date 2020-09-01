1/1
Vickie Jo Gilmore
Vickie Jo Gilmore

Bowie, Maryland - Vickie Jo Gilmore, 73, formerly of Des Moines, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on August 28, 2020. Cause of death was pneumonia. Vickie Jo was the youngest of ten children born to Allen and Viola (Parson) Gilmore. Vickie Jo enjoyed shopping, playing card games and watching John Wayne movies. Her favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas. Vickie worked at various vocational facilities through The Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC) in Howard County Maryland, where she made many friends.

Vickie leaves to cherish her memories: three sisters, Carmen Logan of Bowie, MD, Rachel Cockrell of Silver Spring, MD and Almo and Irv Hawkins of Windsor Heights, IA. As well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held in Maryland and burial at Glendale Cemetery will be private. Please visit www.IlesCares.com for online condolences.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
