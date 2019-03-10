|
|
Vickie Vanderpool
Indianola - Vickie S. Vanderpool, of Indianola, Iowa passed away February 18, 2019 after a brief illness at the Kavanagh House at the age of 63 years. Vickie was born November 2, 1955, in Perry, Iowa. In July of 1958, Vickie was chosen by Betty and Jack Vanderpool of Indianola to be their daughter. Betty was the best Mother and Vickie's lifelong best friend. Vickie graduated from Indianola High School in 1973 and took college classes until beginning her career in 1976 at Communication Data Services, known as CDS Global. Vickie worked at CDS until her passing for 43 years. She was always known a nurturing caregiver; was quick to notice when someone needed help, food, or someone needed to talk. Recently she was mentioned, if Santa is a woman it is Vickie! She made sure all the kids had Christmas gifts, high chairs, and clothes. She enjoyed sharing her chocolate covered peanuts and candies with friends and family to help brighten their days. Vickie will be sadly missed by her brother Larry (Darla) Vanderpool, nieces and nephews, Curt (Donna) Smith, Doug (Sarah) Vanderpool, Missy (Terry) Brands, Kristin (Spencer) Way, Amie (Josh) Hale. Tyler (Stacy) Mark. 14 great nieces and nephews Nelson, Jade, Rose, Sydney, Jackson, Jay, Jayson, Jonce, Alexa, Kennedy, Brooklyn, Harper, Madeline, Maximus, and over 30 adopted nieces and nephews through her CDS family. Vickie was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Betty Vanderpool. A celebration of life will be held at Peterson Funeral Home in Indianola on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Vickie requested NO flowers. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Vickie, please choose one of your favorites or the Kavanagh House in memory of Betty and Vickie.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019