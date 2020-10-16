Victor George Sciachitano
Des Moines - (Sept 16, 1933 - Oct 8, 2020)
Victor George Sciachitano, 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center (IJSLC) in Des Moines, IA.
He was born September 16, 1933 in Des Moines to Vito and Marian (Anselmo) Sciachitano. Victor was the youngest child of seven siblings which included his brothers Joe, John, and Tony along with his sisters Josephine, Kay, and Marian Lucia. He attended St. Anthony's Catholic Church & School and graduated from Dowling High School's Class of 1952. Prior to enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1953, Victor worked part-time at Younkers department store and took a night class in accounting at Drake University. He also had fond memories of taking ballroom dancing classes at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio.
Victor met his wife Tsuruko "Kim" Kimura during his first tour of duty in Japan at Misawa AFB. They were married at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo in 1960 after his second tour of duty in Japan at Johnson AFB. Vic and Kim had one child, a daughter Marian Maria, at George AFB in Victorville, CA.
Victor became a highly trained personnel technician who worked closely with service members of all ranks. His career culminated with a promotion to Technical Sergeant and he proudly served at Randolph Air Force Base in TX. After twenty-one years of military service, Vic retired from the military in 1974 and returned to Iowa with his family, bought a home, and attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He began a second career in civil service as an ambulatory admissions clerk with the VA Medical Center in Des Moines from which he retired in 1994.
Victor is survived by his daughter, Marian Maria, son-in-law Rory Ong, two sisters-in-law Mary Jean (Villarillo) Sciachitano and Tsua "Jane" (Kimura) Davison, three cousins Shirley (Sciachitano) Gilkeson, Anthony, and John, seven nieces Marian Rita, Gina, Jeanine, Linda, Renee, Toni, and Utahna, three nephews Charles, Dino, and Michael, as well as many second cousins, great nephews and nieces.
Marian and Rory would like to thank Dr. Lazaro Rabang and all of the nurses, certified nursing assistants, and staff who cared for Vic at IJSLC, his neighbors John Chambers and Alec Streigel, and his in-home caregivers April Corey, Brandy Jenkins, and Kathy Stanton. A very special thank you to Fr. Michael Amadeo of Our Lady of Immaculate Heart Church in Ankeny for doing the anointment and prayers at IJSLC during these extraordinary times.
Victor will be laid to rest next to his wife Kim at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines. Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. Condolences can be made online via a guest book at IlesCares.com
. In honor of his memory, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) https://secure.dav.org, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) https://heroes.vfw.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
.