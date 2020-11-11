1/1
Victor Gerald (Vic) Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor (Vic) Gerald Scott

Des Moines - Victor (Vic) Gerald Scott, 76, passed away Friday, April 10th at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Vic was born July 12, 1943 in Des Moines to Royal & Alma Scott, the 3rd of four sons. He graduated from Tech High School in January of 1962. After high school, he began working at Phil Johnson's Greenhouse in Des Moines and went on to work at Heard Gardens in Johnston for 21 years. He and his son, Todd, opened Vic Scott Landscaping and Nursery in the Spring of 1990 in Ankeny. Vic was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Vic was a member of the Iowa Nursery & Landscape Association for over 50 years and was a past president in 1988.

Vic married Linda Ellsworth, on September 14th, 1963. Together they had their only child, Todd, in February of 1965.

Vic was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Eugene (Joan), Kenneth, and Laurence.

Vic is survived by his wife, Linda, son Todd (Renee), Altoona, grandchildren, Matthew, Des Moines, and Katie (Austin) Denny, Altoona, and two great grandchildren Isaac & Isaiah Denny as well as sisters-in-law Connie, Barbara, Laureen (Bob) Campbell, Louise (Steve) Barmish, Lorrie Rungee; many nieces, nephews, wonderful friends and acquaintances.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with visitation held one hour prior to service time. If guests are unable to attend the service in person, they are invited to watch the service virtually through the live stream link in his obituary on Hamilton's website.

The family will practice social distancing and are requiring masks which will be provided if needed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Des Moines, IA.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Sad to hear Vic passed away. I went to grade school (Lucas) and Amos Hiatt Jr High with him. I have pictures of our classes from them schools if you want them.
Gary Michael Wood
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved