Victor J. Keeler
West Des Moines - Victor James "Jim" Keeler died on Tuesday, June 11 2019 surrounded by family at his home in West Des Moines, Iowa. He was 96.
Jim was born on December 19, 1922 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Irwin Jack Keeler and Hedwig (Steppuhn) Keeler. He served proudly as a Marine in the Pacific theater during the Second World War. Following the war he returned to Iowa and married Audrey Squier on July 8, 1950. They raised two children and were married for 64 years.
Jim opened his pharmacy, Triangle Drug, in 1955 on the south side of Des Moines, and served the community there for 20 years. Following that, he worked in the patient pharmacy at Mercy Hospital. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, breeding English Setters, gardening, cooking, card-playing and cheering for the Chicago Cubs. A devoted family man, he passed on his passions to three generations.
Jim is survived by his son James Keeler of Rochester, Minnesota, his daughter-in-law Judy (Meyer) Keeler, his daughter Lynn Keeler of West Des Moines, Iowa, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Audrey, his brother Jack Keeler, and his sister Jeri Kolligan.
A memorial service will be held at the Westside Senior Center in West Des Moines, Iowa from 1-4 pm on July 27th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Westside Senior Center.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019