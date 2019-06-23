Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Westside Senior Center
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Keeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor J. Keeler


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Victor J. Keeler Obituary
Victor J. Keeler

West Des Moines - Victor James "Jim" Keeler died on Tuesday, June 11 2019 surrounded by family at his home in West Des Moines, Iowa. He was 96.

Jim was born on December 19, 1922 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Irwin Jack Keeler and Hedwig (Steppuhn) Keeler. He served proudly as a Marine in the Pacific theater during the Second World War. Following the war he returned to Iowa and married Audrey Squier on July 8, 1950. They raised two children and were married for 64 years.

Jim opened his pharmacy, Triangle Drug, in 1955 on the south side of Des Moines, and served the community there for 20 years. Following that, he worked in the patient pharmacy at Mercy Hospital. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, breeding English Setters, gardening, cooking, card-playing and cheering for the Chicago Cubs. A devoted family man, he passed on his passions to three generations.

Jim is survived by his son James Keeler of Rochester, Minnesota, his daughter-in-law Judy (Meyer) Keeler, his daughter Lynn Keeler of West Des Moines, Iowa, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Audrey, his brother Jack Keeler, and his sister Jeri Kolligan.

A memorial service will be held at the Westside Senior Center in West Des Moines, Iowa from 1-4 pm on July 27th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Westside Senior Center.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.