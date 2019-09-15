Services
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE 68066
(402) 443-3624
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Wahoo, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Sedlacek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Rudy Sedlacek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor Rudy Sedlacek Obituary
Victor Rudy Sedlacek

Des Moines - Victor R. Sedlacek, 88, formerly of Des Moines, died April 24, 2019. Everyone seems to have a Victor story, which is comforting and a testament to his gregarious, helpful nature.

He was born in Wahoo, NE and attended the University of Nebraska. He served in the U.S. Navy, drafted by the U.S. Army, and received the National Defense Service Medal for Good Conduct. While stationed in Alaska, he began competitive rifle shooting.

Victor was a technician for Northern Natural Gas Company. Community service: Boy Scout leader, 40 years; Knights of Columbus; Highland Park Post #374 American Legion (Post Commander 2004-05); All Saints Catholic Church (CCD teacher); and Saydel Consolidated School District Board of Education (1980 to 1983).

Survived by his wife, Marilyn; children: Robert (Christina) Sedlacek of Lenexa, KS, Rhonda (David) Murphy of Fishers, IN, and Roger (Allison) Sedlacek of Greeley, CO; sister, Betty (Wayne) Wright; sister-in-law, Marion Sedlacek; and 8 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Louis and George.

Mass of Christian Burial, Sat. (9/21/19) 10:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, NE with interment following at Sunrise Cemetery.

Memorials to Catholic Community Hospice, 9740 West 87th St., Overland Park, KS 66212.

A special acknowledgment to Bickford of Overland Park and Catholic Community Hospice for their loving care. Letters of condolences may be sent to Marilyn Sedlacek at 10665 Barkley, Apt. 110, Overland Park, KS 66212.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to view full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now