Victor Rudy Sedlacek
Des Moines - Victor R. Sedlacek, 88, formerly of Des Moines, died April 24, 2019. Everyone seems to have a Victor story, which is comforting and a testament to his gregarious, helpful nature.
He was born in Wahoo, NE and attended the University of Nebraska. He served in the U.S. Navy, drafted by the U.S. Army, and received the National Defense Service Medal for Good Conduct. While stationed in Alaska, he began competitive rifle shooting.
Victor was a technician for Northern Natural Gas Company. Community service: Boy Scout leader, 40 years; Knights of Columbus; Highland Park Post #374 American Legion (Post Commander 2004-05); All Saints Catholic Church (CCD teacher); and Saydel Consolidated School District Board of Education (1980 to 1983).
Survived by his wife, Marilyn; children: Robert (Christina) Sedlacek of Lenexa, KS, Rhonda (David) Murphy of Fishers, IN, and Roger (Allison) Sedlacek of Greeley, CO; sister, Betty (Wayne) Wright; sister-in-law, Marion Sedlacek; and 8 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Louis and George.
Mass of Christian Burial, Sat. (9/21/19) 10:00 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, NE with interment following at Sunrise Cemetery.
Memorials to Catholic Community Hospice, 9740 West 87th St., Overland Park, KS 66212.
A special acknowledgment to Bickford of Overland Park and Catholic Community Hospice for their loving care. Letters of condolences may be sent to Marilyn Sedlacek at 10665 Barkley, Apt. 110, Overland Park, KS 66212.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019