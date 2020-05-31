Victor (Vic) UntrauerWest Des Moines -Victor (Vic) Frederick Untrauer, 51, passed away on May 29, 2020, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital. Victor was born on September 14th, 1968. He has been a lifetime resident of Des Moines.He is survived by his wife, Jessie Pratt Untrauer, his sons Joshua Untrauer and Henry Untrauer and his best friend, Rex the pug.Vic was preceded by death by his parents Donna LaDoux and Patricia & Frederick Untrauer.He loved working on vehicles with Joshua and playing garbage trucks with Henry.A private service was held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Greenwood Park.