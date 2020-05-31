Victor (Vic) Untrauer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor (Vic) Untrauer

West Des Moines -

Victor (Vic) Frederick Untrauer, 51, passed away on May 29, 2020, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital. Victor was born on September 14th, 1968. He has been a lifetime resident of Des Moines.

He is survived by his wife, Jessie Pratt Untrauer, his sons Joshua Untrauer and Henry Untrauer and his best friend, Rex the pug.

Vic was preceded by death by his parents Donna LaDoux and Patricia & Frederick Untrauer.

He loved working on vehicles with Joshua and playing garbage trucks with Henry.

A private service was held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Greenwood Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 31 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved