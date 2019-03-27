|
Victoria Barbara Garner-Chaussee-Friemel
Des Moines - Victoria Barbara Garner-Chaussee-Friemel, 92 years young, went to meet her Heavenly Father on March 8, 2019 after a short illness. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m., March 23, 2019 at Ss. John & Paul Catholic Church in Altoona, IA. Her funeral service will follow immediately at 12:00 p.m. They family invites you to stay for a luncheon to be held after the funeral. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City, IA at a later date.
She was known to many as "Grandma Vickie". Mother was born October 25, 1926 in Baguio City, Philippines to Tomas and Eugenia Estrada. She married Doyle G Garner, a CPL in the United States Marine Corp, in Manila, Philippines. Their first child was born in the Philippines, and shortly after, Doyle was called back to the states. She came to the US in 1950 where they were stationed at Camp Pendleton, California. Doyle was called up to Korea, and they moved to Walthill, NE, with Doyle's family. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Sioux City, IA. She lived there for over 45 years and raised her children there. In 1971, she married Vincent Michael Chaussee, affectionately called Big Mike, who passed away in 1983. She retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield in Sioux City IA after 28 years. She then moved to Woodward, IA after she married Paul H Friemel in 1991. After he passed away in 2008, she moved to Altoona, IA, where she lived for 11 years.
She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church for over 50 years and a current member of Ss. John & Paul Catholic Church. She was a member of Catholic Daughters and many other organizations.
She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter Cindee Garner-Floro. She is survived by her children Patricia Miles, Michael Garner & Doylene Collins, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandchild.
Victoria's family requests donations and/or flowers be given to Taylor House Hospice, 3401 E Douglas Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019