Victoria (Vickey) Cary
Johnston - Victoria (Vickey) Cary, 74, of Johnston, Iowa passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 from Glioblastoma at Bishop Drumm in Johnston. She was born April 2, 1945 to Ivan and Helen Hasting Mason in Kirksville, Missouri. Her father was killed in WWII before she was born. She worked at Davis County Day Care, Heartland AEA for several years, and later for Johnston Schools. She loved spending time with her family and was an active bicyclist, having ridden eight complete RAGBRAIs. She was a member of Johnston River of Life United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Cary; mother, Helen Ernst; two daughters, Stephanie (Tracy) Hershey, Libby (Don) Clark, both of Johnston, Iowa; three siblings, Shelly (Jeff) Basset of Bloomfield, Iowa, Joe (Deann) Ernst of Des Moines, Allison (Jeff) Wroe of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and four grandchildren, Alex Hershey of Ankeny, Iowa, Drew Hershey, Aiden Clark, and Ava Clark, all of Johnston, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her father; brother, John Ernst; and her step-father, Wendell Ernst who loved her and raised her as his own.
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the IOOF Cemetery in Bloomfield with Pastor Craig Ferguson officiating. Her cremated remains will be buried alongside her father. No visitation is planned. A memorial has been established to Johnston River of Life United Methodist Church and may be mailed to P.O. Box 363, Johnston, Iowa 50131. Wagler Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
