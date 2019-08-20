Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Victoria Gabrys Christian


1943 - 2019
Victoria Gabrys Christian Obituary
Victoria Gabrys Christian

Des Moines, Iowa - Victoria Gabrys Christian, 75, passed away on August 18, 2019 in Des Moines. She was born December 9, 1943 in Berwick, Pennsylvania to Joseph P. and Victoria A. (Zachwieja) Gabrys.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years plus, Ralph J. Christian; foreign exchange students who were like children to her, Jose Esquer, Key Fujimura, Konrad Malendowicz, Mauricio Palomeque, Marcin Bania, Matt Schmidt and Zbigniew Bania; and aunts, Josephine, Sophie, Mary Ann and Michelle.

Victoria was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St., Des Moines. Memorials may be made to a .

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
