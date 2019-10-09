|
Victoria Holder
Council Bluffs - Victoria M. Holder, age 92, of Council Bluffs, and longtime Council Bluffs educator, passed away October 7, 2019. Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home, 545 Willow Ave., C.B., IA., 51503. Funeral Service Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs, IA., 51503. Please refer to cutleroneill.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019