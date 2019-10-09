Services
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 322-7779
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
30 Valley View Drive
Council Bluffs, IA
Victoria Holder Obituary
Victoria Holder

Council Bluffs - Victoria M. Holder, age 92, of Council Bluffs, and longtime Council Bluffs educator, passed away October 7, 2019. Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home, 545 Willow Ave., C.B., IA., 51503. Funeral Service Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs, IA., 51503. Please refer to cutleroneill.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
