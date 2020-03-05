|
Victoria Jenkins
Des Moines - Victoria Jenkins, 59, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Cornerstone Family Church. Private burial will be held at Glendale Cemetery at a later date.
Victoria is survived by her two sons, Jahmar Jenkins and Jordan Jenkins, both of Des Moines, IA; her mother, Tiny Jenkins of Richmond, VA, two sisters, Tina (John) Williams of Clive, IA, and Tresa (James) Ransom of Richmond, VA; and four grandchildren, Dante Jenkins, Deion Jenkins, Mia Zdionica, and Jaliyah Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her father.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Friday, March 13, 2020, at Iles-Westover Chapel in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020