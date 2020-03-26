|
|
Vigie Rocha Fry
West Des Moines - Vigie Rocha Fry, 91, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer. A visitation and funeral mass will be held at a later date. In the meantime, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com and leave an online condolence.
Vigie was born on September 20, 1928 in Valley Junction and was a graduate of Valley High School. She married William G. Rocha on September 30, 1950 and they were married for 32 years until his death in 1982. She then married Dick Fry in 1986 and they were married for 23 years until his death in 2009.
To be loved by Vigie was a blessing. She will be remembered for her generosity, loving smile and abundance of compassion for others. Vigie was a true angel on earth, a constant supporter of those she loved and had a gift for making everyone feel special. Above all, her life was rooted in her unwavering faith that God's hand was guiding us all. It brought her a sense of peace and purpose that was palpable. She always made time to give back to her community through volunteer work at hospice, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and anywhere she could lend a helping hand. Vigie will be deeply missed by those that had the privilege of knowing and loving her.
Vigie is survived by her four children, Mark Rocha, Kevin Rocha (Mary), Monica Rocha-Smith (Bob), Michele Dawley (John) and step-daughter Teri Harvey (BJ), ten beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth Foote (Reese), Maria English (Jordan), Matthew, Jacob, Megan, Cecilia, Madeline, Rosalia, Elaina, and Will, great-granddaughter, Josie, and siblings Mary Pritchard, John, Joe and Phillip Munoz. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Carmen, Joe, Manuel Sr., Tom, Lupe, Manuel Jr, and Dick.
A special thanks to nurse Rachel at Unity Point Hospice for her expert care, compassion and kindness she extended to Vigie and her family. Memorials can be made to Unity Point Hospice - Comfort Therapies- 11333 Aurora Ave. Urbandale, IA 50322.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020