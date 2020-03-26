Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Resources
More Obituaries for Vigie Fry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vigie Rocha Fry


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vigie Rocha Fry Obituary
Vigie Rocha Fry

West Des Moines - Vigie Rocha Fry, 91, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a short but courageous battle with brain cancer. A visitation and funeral mass will be held at a later date. In the meantime, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com and leave an online condolence.

Vigie was born on September 20, 1928 in Valley Junction and was a graduate of Valley High School. She married William G. Rocha on September 30, 1950 and they were married for 32 years until his death in 1982. She then married Dick Fry in 1986 and they were married for 23 years until his death in 2009.

To be loved by Vigie was a blessing. She will be remembered for her generosity, loving smile and abundance of compassion for others. Vigie was a true angel on earth, a constant supporter of those she loved and had a gift for making everyone feel special. Above all, her life was rooted in her unwavering faith that God's hand was guiding us all. It brought her a sense of peace and purpose that was palpable. She always made time to give back to her community through volunteer work at hospice, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and anywhere she could lend a helping hand. Vigie will be deeply missed by those that had the privilege of knowing and loving her.

Vigie is survived by her four children, Mark Rocha, Kevin Rocha (Mary), Monica Rocha-Smith (Bob), Michele Dawley (John) and step-daughter Teri Harvey (BJ), ten beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth Foote (Reese), Maria English (Jordan), Matthew, Jacob, Megan, Cecilia, Madeline, Rosalia, Elaina, and Will, great-granddaughter, Josie, and siblings Mary Pritchard, John, Joe and Phillip Munoz. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Carmen, Joe, Manuel Sr., Tom, Lupe, Manuel Jr, and Dick.

A special thanks to nurse Rachel at Unity Point Hospice for her expert care, compassion and kindness she extended to Vigie and her family. Memorials can be made to Unity Point Hospice - Comfort Therapies- 11333 Aurora Ave. Urbandale, IA 50322.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vigie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -