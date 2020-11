Viginia KirkpatrickPleasantville - Friends of Virginia Kirkpatrick, age 100 of Pleasantville, are invited to visit Mason Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 followed by a graveside service at Pleasantville Cemetery. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Methodist Church and Webb Shadle Library, both in Pleasantville. Because of the COVID virus risk, the family plans a private remembrance in Oregon. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com She is preceded in death by husband Paul on June 5, 2006, grandson Scott, and her four sisters and a brother—LaVaughn (Heaberlin), Ruth (Sinnard), Mary (Brown), Eula (Porter), and Guy.She passed away on November 12, 2020, survived by son Jerry of West Linn, Oregon; two granddaughters--Wendy (Steve) Bevel of Santa Clarita, California, and Page (Phil) Gianella of Hubbard, Oregon; six great-grandchildren — Brittny Bevel, Tampa, Florida; Nathan (Sarah) Bevel, Santa Clarita, California; Tygh (Mindy) Gianella, Woodburn, Oregon; Tevin (Amy) Gianella, Cloverdale, Oregon; Trey (Sami) Gianella, Tualatin, Oregon; Trenton Gianella, Heppner, Oregon; and two great-great-granddaughters, Hazel Page and Kella Rae Gianella.