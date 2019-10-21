Services
Vikki C. Turner Obituary
Vikki C. Turner

Des Moines, Iowa - Vikki Carol Turner, age 60, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.

Vikki was born July 25, 1959 in Des Moines, Iowa to Carl and Bertha (Cavil) Turner. She was devoted to nurturing children. Vikki worked for the Des Moines Public School system for many years as an associate teacher and tutor. She loved caring for and working with children, and she was always willing to help anyone in need.

Vikki is survived by her son, David (Amber) Turner; her siblings, Carl Turner, Timothy Turner, Jeffrey (Lisa) Turner, and Joseph Turner; as well as many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Bertha Turner.

A celebration of Vikki's life will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Memorial contributions may be made directly to in loving memory of Vikki. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
