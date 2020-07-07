Vina Smith-Mains
Earlham - Vina Iona (Emmons) Smith Mains, 97 of Earlham passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at the Community Care Center in Stuart. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Friday, July 10th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Earlham. Graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Penn Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Step Up Hospice, Stuart Community Care Center Foundation and/or the Earlham United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.