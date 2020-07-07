1/1
Vina Smith-Mains
Vina Smith-Mains

Earlham - Vina Iona (Emmons) Smith Mains, 97 of Earlham passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at the Community Care Center in Stuart. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. on Friday, July 10th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Earlham. Graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Penn Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Step Up Hospice, Stuart Community Care Center Foundation and/or the Earlham United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Johnson Family Funeral Home Earlham Chapel
Johnson Family Funeral Home Earlham Chapel
140 N.W. 2nd St.
Earlham, IA 50072
(515) 758-2500
