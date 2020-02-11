|
Vince G. Butler
Ames - Vince G. Butler, age 84 of Ames, IA, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, February 14, 2020, at Stevens Memorial Chapel (607 28th Street Ames, IA 50010). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Collegiate United Methodist Church (2622 Lincoln Way Ames, IA 50014). Memorials may be directed to Israel Family Hospice.
A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Vince's page at www.stevensmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020