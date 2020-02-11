Services
Stevens Memorial Chapel
607 28th Street
Ames, IA 50010
(515) 232-5473
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stevens Memorial Chapel
607 28th Street
Ames, IA 50010
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Collegiate United Methodist Church
2622 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA
Vince G. Butler

Vince G. Butler Obituary
Vince G. Butler

Ames - Vince G. Butler, age 84 of Ames, IA, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, February 14, 2020, at Stevens Memorial Chapel (607 28th Street Ames, IA 50010). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Collegiate United Methodist Church (2622 Lincoln Way Ames, IA 50014). Memorials may be directed to Israel Family Hospice.

A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Vince's page at www.stevensmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
