Vincent (Vince) Harold Walters
Des Moines - Vincent (Vince) Harold Walters, 75, passed away at Mercy Hospice Care, Johnston, Iowa surrounded by his loving family on March 4, 2019.
Vince was born May 29, 1943 in Macomb, Illinois to Harold and Mary (Cumming) Walters. Vince spent his elementary years in Macomb, Illinois. He moved to Stockport, Iowa his Freshman year of high school and graduated from Stockport High School in 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Jean (Anderson) Walters and the couple moved to Des Moines, Iowa in 1962, where Vince worked as a Barber at Roth Barbershop on Beaver Avenue for a while prior to owning and operating the Douglas Avenue Barbershop, in Des Moines. Vincent was a Barber for 50 years, retiring in 2012.
Vince was an avid fisherman enjoying fishing with his family and friends. Vince enjoyed horseracing as well. He was a huge fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and consistently watched them on television and listened to them on the radio. Vince looked forward to his annual summer trip to Okoboji with his family. He loved playing cribbage three days a week with his friends Miles, Roy and Gerald. His love most of all was for his wife of 50 plus years, and his family.
Vince is survived by his wife Carolyn, two daughters, Christine (Bradley) Gerke, Cynthia (Michael) Donahue and five granddaughters, Brianna, Krista, and Kara Gerke; Sarah and Emily Donahue.
Vince is preceded in death by his father and mother, Harold and Mary Walters and his brother, Jon Walters and his two infant sons.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, Iowa, www.pedrickfuneralhome.com. Graveside services and burial will be at 1 pm on Wednesday, March 6th, at Spencer Cemetery, 11394 Timber Road, Stockport, Van Buren County, Iowa, 52651.
The Walters' family would like to thank Mercy Hospice in Johnston Iowa for their loving care and support during his final days of life. Vince was able to die at peace surrounded by family, thanks to their assistance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vince's memory may be made to Spencer Cemetery, 27882 107th Street, Stockport, Iowa 52651-8166 or The American Legion Auxillary Post #147, 113 Union Street, PO Box 32, Stockport, Iowa 52651-8166 or The Northwest Community Center, 5110 Franklin Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa, 50310.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 5, 2019