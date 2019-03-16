|
Vincent J. Tomlonovic
Mankato, MN - Vincent J. Tomlonovic, age 75, died suddenly, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at home in Mankato, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 4:00PM - 8:00PM, Monday, March 18, 2019, at Northview ~ North Mankato Mortuary (2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato, MN 56003). Celebration of Life will be 11:00AM, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Northview with visitation one hour prior. A luncheon will follow the service. Private family burial will be at a later date. Please share a memory of Vince with his family at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Vince was born April 21, 1943, to Vincent and Margaret Markey Tomlonovic in Des Moines, Iowa. He is survived by his life partner, Pam Oster, and her family; his brother, James (Mardell); sisters, Sharon (Bill) Padgett, Grace (Duane) Brown, Susan (John) Heggen, Nancy (Steve) Thornton, Jodi Tomlonovic, and Judy Herold; numerous nieces and nephews; and many good friends.
Vince graduated from Colfax High School in Iowa and from Drake University. He served with the Iowa Army National Guard from 1965-1971. He was employed by Massey Ferguson, Dunham-Lehr, and for the past 38 years as the Sales Manager, General Manager and CEO of the Hiniker Company in Mankato. Vince held several patents for various types of farm equipment. He was a 30-year member of the Farm Equipment Manufacture's Association and served as its President from 2003 - 2004. Through FEMA, Vince and Pam traveled to many interesting destinations and formed great friendships.
Vince was a devoted family man and wonderful life partner to Pam. Vince put great value on his faith, family, and good friends. As the middle child in a family of 11 children, he was generous with help and advice to his family and shared in their joys and sorrows. In the Mankato community, he volunteered for the Kiwanis Holiday Lights and Echo Food Shelf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Patricia Daft, Elizabeth Cronin, and Sister Kathleen Tomlonovic. Memorials may be made to BENCHS, ECHO Food Shelf, or donor's choice.
Pam and Vince's families extend their sincere gratitude for the support of friends during this difficult time and for the help of the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Deputies and EMT staff.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 16, 2019