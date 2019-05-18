|
|
Vincent R. Willey
Whiting - Vincent R. Willey, 90, of Whiting, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Whiting Christian Church in Whiting, Iowa, with Pastor Josh Weece officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrison Cemetery near Whiting. Visitation will be 3:00 - 7:00 P.M., with the family present from 3:00 - 5:00 P.M., Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa.
Vincent was born on March 4, 1929, to Ross O. and Mary Helen (Pennington) Willey, at their farm home in Lincoln Township, Onawa, Iowa. He graduated from Whiting High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Iowa State University.
He was united in marriage with Mavis Hall on August 26, 1950, in Whiting, and to this union three children were born: Kendra, Brett, and Shawna.
Vincent enlisted in the United States Air Force on June 1, 1951, and served during the Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge on July 1, 1953. He reenlisted on March 1, 1962, and served during the Vietnam War as a Titan II Missile Crew Commander, until his honorable discharge on March 1, 1968.
He worked as a farmer in the Whiting area for many years and as an agency manager for Farm Bureau Insurance for over eighteen years until his retirement.
Vincent married Katherine Carlson on February 14, 1993, in Whiting, Iowa.
He was an active member of his community throughout his life. Vincent was a 65 year member of the Emery Johnson American Legion Post #481 of Whiting, Iowa, 50+ year member of the Whiting Masons, 50+ year member of the Sioux City Consistory, long-time member of Farm Bureau, president of the Whiting School Board for many years, 50+ year member of the First Congregational Church, U.C.C. of Whiting, 25+ year member of the Whiting Christian Church, board president of the Monona County Sanitary Landfill for many years, and served on three boards at Burgess Health Center in Onawa.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine Willey of Whiting, IA; children, Kendra (Michael) Lawler of Parnell, IA, Brett (Suzanne) Willey of Castalia, IA, Shawna Willey (Leo Einck) of McLean, VA, Ken (Carolyn) Carlson of Onawa, IA, Ann Carlson of Council Bluffs, IA, Dave (Nancy) Carlson of Moorhead, IA, and Dean (Dana) Carlson of Decatur, NE; daughter-in-law, Jen Carlson of Council Bluffs, IA; aunt, Ruth Borchers of LeMars, IA; grandchildren, Judd (Ericka) Lawler, Joshua (Meghan) Lawler, Nathan Lawler, Grace (Deparis Johnson) Lawler, John Lawler, Clifton (Melissa) Willey, Brock (Kenan) Willey, Tera (Jason) Tweten, Tonya (Jeremy) Geisler, Veronica (Robert) Gogan, Donald (Meredith) Einck, Vincent Einck, Christopher Carlson, Carrie (Chris) Krohn, Kevin (Kelly) Carlson, Andrew (Sarah) Carlson, Cassie (Ryan) Mulder, Jordan (Brooke) Carlson, Jackie (Mike) Nelson, Justin (Regan) Carlson, Ryan Carlson, Candace (Matt) Nieveen, Danielle (Justin) Eichelberger, and Todd (Amanda) Carlson; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross O. and Mary Helen (Pennington) Willey; sister, Ruth Meyer; first wife, Mavis Willey; and son, Rick Carlson.
Memorials in Vincent's memory are preferred and may be directed to the Whiting Christian Church or the Whiting Public Library.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 18, 2019