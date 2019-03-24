|
Viola M. Rogoff
Des Moines - Viola Rogoff, 73, passed away Wednesday March 21st surrounded by her family. She was born October 3, 1945 in Des Moines Iowa to Carl and Lorene (Moon) Kern.
Vi worked for Iowa Lutheran Hospital for 25+ years before she retired. Vi enjoyed being a wife, mother and homemaker as well as taking care of everyone while spending time with her family, especially with her granddaughter.
Vi is survived by her children Adeline, Barbara (Romeo) Basconcillo, Jack Jr. (Shelly) Rogoff and Kim (Troy) Oliver; granddaughter Kaley Oliver; her brothers Donald (Sharon) Kern, Robert Kern, Garold (Christine) Kern; sisters Sandra Wilson, Rose Alee Cheek, Debra Olin; sisters-in-law Pat (Jim) Nelson, Carol (Bill) Kurtz, Ruth Rogoff, Helga Rogoff and many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Jack Rogoff Sr.; her parents; her sister Betty Rutan; sister-in-law Grace Maxon; brothers-in-law John Rutan Sr., Irv, Fred and Allen Rogoff; nephew David Cockerham; and niece Elly Mae Maxon.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Private family burial will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019